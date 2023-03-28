The comment for Affaritaliani.it by Giosi Ferrandino, MEP of Renew Europe (Azione-Italia Viva), on the election of the two new group leaders of the Democratic Party in the Chamber and in the Senate

It was a long and bumpy journey, after all it started in 2019 with the inauguration of Nicola Zingaretti, now that the finish line has been reached, it can be fully said that the PDS is back. In many cases even with the same ruling class and the same themes as then. I wish the new group leaders a good job, but it certainly cannot be argued that Francesco Boccia and Chiara Braga are rookies.

Boccia is, so to speak, a man of all seasons, he passed through Bettini, Zingaretti, Emiliano and Letta, Chiara Braga joined the Democratic Party directly as a member of the secretariat. On issues and alliances, Elly Schlein’s secretariat will stand out for discontinuity with the history and roots of the party it inherited. I read jubilant comments in the press about the overtaking in the polls to the detriment of Conte’s M5S.

Great strength, if the Democratic Party fully assumes the flags of the movement born with Beppe Grillo, it also attracts its voters. I wonder: shouldn’t the opposite have happened? Were it not the ideas of the Democratic Party that could conquer new electoral space? In any case, good road to the Democratic Party and its secretary: the reformist voters will be able to find their home in the single party of the liberals and popular parties that we are building.

Subscribe to the newsletter

