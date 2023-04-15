Home » Peace, from Bari San Michele to Kiev and San Nicola to Moscow




The operations of transferring the bas-relief of San Michele Arcangelo ‘Messenger of Peace have started‘, from the Cathedral of Bari to Kiev in Ukrainewhere it is scheduled to arrive on April 24th.

At the same time another work dedicated to San Nicola, again by the same Apulian artist Cosimo Giulianodonated to the association ‘Neverland’, which promoted the initiative, will be transferred in the coming weeks in Moscow. Both works will arrive in the two embassies to then find a definitive location.

The bas-relief of the Archangel Michael “Messenger of Peace”, destined for Kiev, had arrived in the Cathedral of Bari in recent days, after a tour of his other cathedrals in Puglia, Oria and Taranto. The short stay in the cathedral of Bari arose from the need to organize the difficult journey to the Ukrainian capital in time (passing through Romania and crossing part of the territory affected by the conflict), using a dedicated vehicle.

According to the ANSA note, the Italian Ambassadors in Kiev, Pierfrancesco Zazo, are also involved in this peace operation and the Italian ambassador in Moscow, George Starace.

A delegation is expected to leave in the next few days for the Ukrainian capital to deliver the work, after a journey that was certainly not easy: by plane to Krakow and by car or bus to Kiev. To lead the delegation – if the difficult situation in that area permits – will be Mons. Filippo SantoroAbishop of Tarantotogether with the professor Loreto GesualdoIMF national president, and to the honorary president of “L’Isola che non c’è”, the journalist Frank Julian.

Previously published: Now St. Nicholas go to Kiev, we owe him

