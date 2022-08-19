Listen to the audio version of the article

The Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance has been the world‘s most famous heritage event for over 70 years. But the 2022 edition, as has been happening for several years now, also celebrates the importance of Italy and the great cars of the past, not surprisingly linked to the Alfa Romeo and Fiat brands. In the spotlight for this year, with a ranking and an award ceremony for the best model, there is the Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 considered by many collectors to be the touring model par excellence and consequently highly sought after.

Protagonista a Pebble Beach il made in Italy

With a history linked to racing, the Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 is the most technologically advanced car that could be bought in its day. The other tribute to the Made in Italy know-how to make great cars was called by the experts of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance with the diction Otto Vu. From 1952 to 1954, Fiat produced a car with that name. Under the hood it had a 2-liter V8 engine and above all a sports chassis considered ideal for the competitive sport that attracted the most successful body builders in the world.

The first edition of the competition back in 1950

The Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance came to life, as a side event, during the Pebble Beach Road Races in 1950. In the first edition dated November 5th, there were only thirty cars on display. The two events continued to take place together until 1956, when the death of the driver Ernie McAfe decreed the end of the races on the narrow tree-lined avenues of Del Monte Forrest. Today, more than 70 years later, the Concours d’Elegance is the most conclusive event of that great container that is Monterey Car Week, seven days of auctions, races, rallies and many presentations.

The live streaming of the final event is expected

Among the novelties of this year, then, there is that the Competition will be broadcast in live streaming via the Internet (https://pebble.hagerty.com/live-stream/) on 21 August from 22.00 Italian time highlighting for four hours each phase of the final day, from the Dawn Patrol morning ritual to the confetti that rains on the winning model. In addition, the stream will contain interviews with important participants, flashes that go into the details of the special cars and add insights into the evaluation process of multi-million valued jewels.

Monterey Car Week and its many debuts

Great finale also for Monterey Car Week every year more and more full of news on the sports and exclusive car theme that will arrive on the market in the coming months. The most anticipated debut is perhaps that of the new Lamborghini Urus, especially after the category record obtained on the Pikes Peak track. As proof that the Italian brand owned by Audi is at home in California in 2021 it presented the modern re-edition of the legendary Countach.