The employees are to receive insolvency money for the months of March, April and May. “In the course of the process, jobs will also have to be lost at P&C,” announced P&C manager Freude to WirtschaftsWoche. It is clear “that we will take a close look at all those hierarchical levels and areas at headquarters where costs have grown disproportionately in recent years,” says Freude. Around 800 people are currently employed there. “It’s a size that doesn’t match the business volume.” Peek & Cloppenburg KG, Düsseldorf, lost 30 percent of its sales during the Corona period and at the same time created many jobs in administrative areas. “These are losses that we can’t put away so easily,” said Freude.