Peek & Cloppenburg: fashion retailer goes into protective shield bankruptcy

Peek & Cloppenburg: fashion retailer goes into protective shield bankruptcy

The fashion retailer Peek & Cloppenburg is insolvent.
The fashion retailer Peek & Cloppenburg is looking for rescue in the protective shield procedure. This was announced by Thomas Freude, a member of the management board, in an interview with the “Wirtschaftswoche”.

The company employs 6800 people.

According to the manager, the law firm will support AndresPartners in the renovation.

The fashion retailer Peek & Cloppenburg is insolvent. This was announced by Thomas Freude, a member of the management board since the beginning of 2023, in an interview with the “business week„.

“We will reorganize Peek & Cloppenburg KG, Düsseldorf as part of a protective shield procedure,” said Freude. According to the manager, the law firm will support AndresPartners in the renovation.

Such a protective shield procedure is a special feature of German insolvency law and becomes possible if a company is threatened with insolvency or overindebtedness.

As part of the protective shield procedure, the debtor does not lose control of his company. He is only under the supervision of the insolvency court and administrator, but is protected from creditors’ access to his money. However, one should not be fooled by the terminology: protective shield proceedings are also insolvency proceedings.

The protective shield procedure affects Peek & Cloppenburg KG in Düsseldorf. It includes the company’s headquarters and 67 branches. The limited partnership employs a total of 6,800 people.

The corona pandemic has led to a “massive drop in sales”.

In the years 2020 and 2021, the corona pandemic led to a “massive drop in sales” at Peek & Cloppenburg, the company announced in a press release. “The effects hit us hard and caused a three-digit million loss,” Steffen Schüller is quoted as saying in the statement. He has been the fashion retailer’s managing director since June 2022.

