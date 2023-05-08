Pellegrino (Arcano Partners): services, telecommunications and healthcare are the sectors to bet on

Pellegrino (manager Arcano Partners): the sectors on which to bet

Telecommunications, the world of business services and healthcare. These are the stock sectors to watch second Alessandro Pellegrinomanager of Arcano Partners who talked to Truth&Business.

What is the impact of inflation on industrial sectors?

Inflation is having an effect not homogeneous between different countries and sectors. In 2022 we have witnessed especially one inflationary shock on raw material costs. The industrial sectors were most affected, while the service sector, which dominates the European credit indexes, has not suffered particularly. In 2023, inflation moved from commodities to wages, with a stronger impact on the ad sectors high human capital. A theme to keep an eye on in 2023 is the margin management in the service sector, where it is more difficult to transfer the increase in costs on the final sale price.

What is the state of health of companies?

The last quarterly season returned a picture of good healthcontradicting for the moment the narrative according to which the stiffening of monetary conditions it is necessarily intended to penalize businesses. More than an increase in default risks we expect in the coming months a growing differentiation among the companies that will keep the budget flexibilityie they will be able to continue to generate predictable cash flows, e zombie companiesunable to remain competitive.

Who invests in credit, what indicators should they keep in mind?

Defaults remain an ex post indicator and we don’t see a default at the moment significant increase. At the beginning of the year we had an estimate of default on the high yield market of 3% but, a half a yearthis forecast will have to be revised downwards because there have been no bankruptcies and we do not see many candidates obvious in the short term. The situation is similar also with regard to 2024. This is because the interest on the market remains on average still low and in the next 24 months the needs of refinance maturities they are limited. To talk about default again it will be necessary wait until 2025.

Are there any other potential credit stressors?

The financial stress, which was seen in 2022 with the increase in financing costs; that ofmargin inflationwhich we will see this year as a result of wage inflation and eventually lo sales stress, with a contraction in aggregate demand which, for now, has not even manifested itself in sectors of consumer goods more discretionary.

Where do you see the most interesting opportunities?

In general, our preference falls on European stocks with duration corta (2025-2026) dealing under parity and sectors companies defensive and anti-cyclical (telecommunications, business services, healthcare) which are likely to refinance before maturity. Our goal is indeed to extract a income stream substantial and sustainable, protected by market volatility. We expect returns around 6-7% on this sub-fund, with limited volatility. With respect to duration, we check on a case-by-case basis, resisting the temptation to make decisions depend on variables of macroeconomic type in a general context that remains very uncertain.

What goals do you set yourself at the portfolio level?

At the portfolio level, the goal is to take the duration riski.e. related to rate changewithout being exposed to the duration spread risk, i.e. the one that depends on the change in the yield differential with i government bondsthen choosing duration longer (5-7 years) only on corporate bonds with specific characteristics: above all securities that trade at a low pricelower than 85, because they are more resilient even in the event of a possible one massive sale. Furthermore, these are titles with creditworthiness around “BB”, which have margins to be upgraded in the future and, finally, issuers whose financial results are not too closely related to macroeconomic scenarios. An example of this are the Nexi bonds with maturity dates 2028 e 2029 and, in healthcare, those of IMS Quintiles 2028-2029 which are already interesting today.