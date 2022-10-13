Not just gas. Heating homes will be significantly more expensive this year than last winter, but the alarm is not just about gas and now also involves other fuels. This was reported by Codacons, which reports abnormal increases in the price of pellets, used for stoves in millions of Italian homes. Meanwhile, cases of fraud are multiplying and many fall into the network of pellets at a good price.

“More and more families have chosen to replace or integrate traditional LPG or methane heating systems with stoves, to the point that in the first 5 months of 2022, according to official numbers, sales of these products increased by 28% compared to the same period of 2021 – explains Codacons – Pellet is one of the most used fuels for domestic stoves, but its price in recent months has undergone constant growth: a 15 kg bag cost an average of 4.35 euros last year , while today it is sold for around 12 euros, with an increase of + 175% ».

This is an increase that also significantly increases the costs for heating homes. According to the accounts of Codacons “considered a house of 100 square meters, the cost of pellets will go from an average of 780 euros per family in 2021 to the current 2,145 euros, with an increase of over 1,300 euros”.

“At the base of this situation – says Codacons – there is the war in Ukraine with the consequent ban on timber from Russia and Belarus, Italy’s dependence on foreign supplies, and fewer imports from producer countries in northern Europe. who, to cover their national needs, have reduced supplies abroad. A picture that Italian consumers pay for, forced to spend significantly more for fuels, even when they choose alternative sources to gas ».

The scam

However, there are not only rising prices. Reports of scams on pellets are also growing. Many families, already in the summer months, have come forward to try to save something. Advantageous price proposals have sprung up on the net. The Postal Police reports «in view of the cold season, the number of fake sites selling pellets at extremely advantageous prices is increasing on the web.

What is it about? The scammers, through the creation of fictitious pages, guarantee the supply of pellets at competitive prices, requesting advance payment by bank transfer, on rechargeable card, without then delivering the ordered goods. Many times the trap sites, to attract the trust of the victims, create the pages by inspiring the name to those of the most well-known retailers. Such as FireStixx, a German company with many resellers in Italy.

To avoid running into similar scams, the Postal and Communications Police advises to check on the Revenue Agency website that the VAT number of the seller corresponds to a really existing company, that the advertisement has not already been reported by other users as fraudulent and that the seller’s feedback profile is highly rated.