Peloton shares collapsed by 17.5% in pre-market trading after reporting a higher-than-expected loss of revenue, thus well below Wall Street analysts’ forecasts. The company also said that the connected fitness business will go through a challenging period in 2023.

Peloton’s net loss increased in the second quarter to $ 1.24 billion, or $ 3.68 per share, from a loss of $ 313.2 million, or $ 1.05 per share, a year earlier.

CEO McCarthy said the losses stemmed from Peloton’s efforts to avoid overstocking, cut fixed costs, and address other supply chain problems.

The company embarked on an $ 800 million restructuring plan earlier this year.

Peloton ended the fourth quarter with $ 1.1 billion in inventory.

Revenues fell 28% to $ 678.7 million from $ 936.9 million a year earlier. This was less than the 718.2 million expected by Refinitiv analysts.