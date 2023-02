The fitness equipment maker runs on Wall Street following the quarterly. The stock rose 19% to $15.48 a share after reporting fiscal second-quarter revenue of $792.7 million, topping Refinitiv’s forecast of $710 million.

Peloton said the company’s net loss narrowed to $335 million in the fourth quarter from $439 million last year.

The company also expects to finish the first quarter of the year with 3 million subscribers.