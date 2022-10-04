Home Business Peloton launches its bikes in all Hilton hotels in the USA. First act of the new strategy
At least one Peloton exercise bike will be featured in each of the 5,400 Hilton Galaxy hotels in the United States. This is what Cnbc reports when communicating the partnership between the two companies.

Peloton bikes will also be featured in Hilton subsidiaries, namely Hampton Inn, Embassy Suites and Doubletree locations.

Members of the Hilton Honors club will be able to use the Peloton App for free for approximately 90 days.

The Peloton stock reacts with a 4% rise in premarket on Wall Street.

First act of Peloton’s new strategy, the 2020 Covid Winner title that announced a historic reshuffle in mid-September, announcing the departure of co-founders John Foley and Hisao Kushi.

Peloton has paid for the reopening of the world economy from the darkest phase of the Covid-19 pandemic: the reopening and the return to normality have in fact removed potential customers from those indoor services they had resorted to during the lockdown periods, in which they had been forced to remain confined to the house. The fever for Peloton had led the Covid Winner title to rally, in 2020, by as much as + 368%. Shares were then backed by 76% in 2021, ending last year’s December 31 session at $ 35.76, around May 2020 levels. Hilton hotels that will make Peloton exercise bikes available will have the option to add additional bikes of the group.

