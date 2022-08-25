The Amazon card to attempt the relaunch, after troubled months and a restructuring plan of 800 redundancies. It is the one played by Peloton, an American manufacturer of exercise bikes and equipment for pedaling within the walls of the house, with training software programs. One of the queens of the pandemic, when he was forced to leave gyms & Co., but he could not keep up with that boom.

Only this year, to understand each other, the stock has lost two thirds of value between management and strategy changes, slowing sales, stocks to be disposed of while demand was no longer pulling.

Only the news of the agreement with Amazon led the stock to bounce up to + 21% yesterday. Peloton, until now, had opposed the sale through the e-commerce giant, preferring its own online channel and its own showrooms. Instead, he has now decided to include the Original Bike, which sold for $ 1,445, and the Peloton Guide, which costs $ 295, on the Amazon platform. The more expensive Bike + and Tread, a treadmill, are excluded from the agreement.

Amazon had also been listed as a potential buyer of Peloton, and some activist investors pressed for that to happen. They had managed to bring home the replacement of the ad Foley, accused of having had a wicked management with an increase in fixed costs, poorly targeted acquisitions and also uncontrolled expenses in the management of spaces and hiring. According to Geetha Ranganathan, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, the retail agreement with Amazon is not a preparatory step for extraordinary transactions. “It should help push Peloton’s first line of balance sheet, but – more importantly – cut distribution costs and contribute to returning positive cash flow in fiscal 2023.”

CEO Barry McCarthy himself, who has been in the saddle since February to relaunch the group’s pace, has ruled out that he intends to look for a way to sell it. To revive the business he is trying to restart sales also through a new design of his bikes, so that customers can assemble them themselves.