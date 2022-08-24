In terms of laser and additive manufacturing industry, the inspection team visited Shenzhen Laser Valley and other places. The picture shows the workshop of Shenzhen Laser Valley 1 enterprise.

At the beginning of this month, our city held a global investment promotion conference, which opened the prelude to Jiangmen’s global investment promotion activities.

From August 18th to 19th, Pengjiang District struck while the iron was hot and took the initiative. Lao Maochang, Secretary of the District Party Committee, led the team to various leading enterprises, industrial parks, and scientific research institutes in Shenzhen and Guangzhou successively to see projects, look for opportunities, strengthen collaboration, and grasp Landed, and further deepened the communication and cooperation with Shenzhen, Guangzhou and other cities.

At the same time, Pengjiang District successfully launched the “first shot” of resident investment promotion – the opening ceremony of the Pengjiang District Industrial Investment Promotion Service Center in Shenzhen was held, and a number of key projects were signed simultaneously, with a total investment of more than 13 billion yuan.

A series of investment promotion “combination boxing” is the key for Pengjiang District to thoroughly implement the spirit of the 13th Provincial Party Congress and the 14th Municipal Party Congress, actively participate in the construction of the “Golden Inner Bay” around the Pearl River Estuary, and strengthen the investment promotion of the industrial chain. important measure.

The deep rivers are mutually printed, and the blueprint is slowly unfolding; when the tide rises in the bay area, the Pengjiang sails.

stationed in vanguard

Accurately draw “industrial investment map”

The work of attracting investment is the lifeline of economic work and the power source of urban development.

The world today is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century. Under the influence of the new crown pneumonia epidemic, economic globalization has encountered adverse currents, shrinking demand, supply shocks and weakening expectations.

In the face of unprecedented multiple pressures and superimposed shocks beyond expectations, Pengjiang District actively implemented the work deployment of the Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government on the construction of a “big investment” development pattern, strengthened investment promotion in the industrial chain, and established the District Investment Promotion Bureau at the beginning of this year to coordinate the investment promotion of the whole district. The work of attracting capital, investment promotion, and attracting investment has entered a new stage of development.

It is reported that the new organization has recruited “strong soldiers and generals” from various departments, established four investment promotion teams, including investment promotion special classes, park special classes, district-owned state-owned enterprises, and investment service centers in Shenzhen, and dispatched professional backbones to focus on parks. Office, build a district-level overall investment structure.

The unveiling of the Pengjiang District Industrial Investment Service Center in Shenzhen means that Pengjiang District has successfully made the “first shot” of resident investment promotion. The reporter learned that the District Investment Promotion Bureau has placed the “base camp” in Shenzhen at the Shenzhen Daoxing Global Science and Technology Innovation Center.

It is understood that Pengjiang District will station a group of top investment recruiters for a long time, focusing on the overflow of strategic emerging industries such as high-end equipment manufacturing and new-generation information technology, and accurately draw the “Pengjiang District Industrial Investment Map”. Parts, etc. carry out “one-to-one” investment promotion and “point-to-point” docking, and realize the transformation from “carpet investment attraction” to “precise investment attraction in the industrial chain”.

The relevant person in charge of the District Investment Promotion Bureau said that in addition to Shenzhen, Pengjiang District also plans to set up an investment promotion service center in Guangfo this year, focusing on investment promotion in related industries such as smart home appliances, healthy food, motorcycles, etc., and fully open high-frequency docking and integration into the Bay Area. Develop a new chapter.

Recruit big and strong

Attract more high-quality enterprises in the industrial chain

August 18 is not only the unveiling day of the Pengjiang District Industrial Investment Promotion Service Center in Shenzhen, but also the exhibition day of the results of the investment promotion in Shenzhen.

Recently, under the leadership of the municipal party committee and the municipal government, Pengjiang District has comprehensively strengthened its connection with Shenzhen’s investment promotion, successfully introduced a number of projects, and selected 6 key projects to sign contracts with a total investment of more than 13 billion yuan, involving new energy, high-end Equipment, smart home appliances, new-generation information technology and other industries are all key projects that are urgently needed to be introduced in the “3+2” industrial chain that is key to the development of Pengjiang District.

The building where the Pengjiang District Industrial Investment Service Center in Shenzhen is located – Daoxing Global Science and Technology Innovation Center, Bao’an District, Shenzhen, is a key enterprise that has been connected with the Shenzhen team for a long time, and is also one of the six project parties signed this time. Next, Daoxing Group will focus on building Jiangmen Base of Pengcheng Laboratory Audiovisual Research Institute, Daoxing Guangqi Ultra HD Video Technology Innovation Research Institute, 8K Ultra HD Full Industry Chain Service Platform and Ultra HD Video Application Demonstration Base in Pengjiang District , and continuously improve the agglomeration level of the new generation of information technology industry, and promote the industry to achieve high-quality development.

Huadian Fuxin Energy plans to invest in the second phase of the project, adding two new gas-fired generator sets, and constructing new energy projects, grid-side energy storage projects, distributed user-side energy storage projects, distributed wind power projects, and energy centralized control centers. After the project is completed, it will not only actively promote the high-quality development of natural gas “cold heating and power” co-generation projects, but also actively promote green energy to help rural revitalization, ensure the basic income of the people, increase the collective income of villages and towns, and promote the improvement of infrastructure.

“The Huadian Fu New Energy Project can provide ‘cold, heat and power’ combined power supply, which will provide important support for the food industry to reduce costs.” The relevant person in charge of the District Investment Promotion Bureau introduced that many food enterprises need to cook their products. Huadian Fu New Energy Project After completion, the newly settled enterprises will not need to build boilers, invest in management fees, etc., but only need to purchase water vapor with low price and stable heat supply, which can greatly reduce production costs and effectively promote the further agglomeration and growth of the healthy food industry chain in Pengjiang Industrial Park. Attract more high-quality enterprises in the industrial chain.

knock on the door to attract investment

Accelerate the construction of Pengjiang characteristic and advantageous industrial chain

In Nansha District of Guangzhou City in the morning, Longhua District of Shenzhen City at noon, and Bao’an District of Shenzhen City in the afternoon, I traveled to many areas in Guangzhou and Shenzhen within 48 hours, intensively visited 8 leading enterprises, and drove nearly 500 kilometers… Jiang District has left a solid footprint in Shenzhen and Guangzhou to attract investment.

In order to further promote the “industrial revitalization” project, and unswervingly take the road of establishing an industrial zone and a strong manufacturing zone, since this year, the main leaders of Pengjiang District have led teams to go deep into Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Dongguan and other Bay Area cities, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, etc. The Yangtze River Delta is a hot spot for industries, comprehensively publicize and promote Pengjiang District, fully introduce high-quality industrial projects, further extend the chain and strengthen the chain, accelerate the construction of Pengjiang’s characteristic and advantageous industrial chain, and let the “3+2” industrial cluster in Pengjiang District run out of development. “Acceleration”.

In this Shenzhen-Guangzhou investment promotion trip, the inspection team focused on the development of “3+2” industrial clusters in Pengjiang District, and selected a number of leading enterprises in high-end equipment manufacturing, smart home appliances, healthy food and high-level scientific research institutes in Shenzhen and Guangzhou to visit visit. Every time the inspection team visited an enterprise, they had a detailed understanding of the enterprise’s operating benefits, development plans and investment intentions, and thoroughly studied and judged the breakthroughs and points of convergence between the enterprise and the Pengjiang industry.

For example, in the smart home appliance industry, Pengjiang District actively connected with a cleaning robot company, and the two parties reached a preliminary consensus on building a Jiangmen R&D and production base.

In terms of the new generation of information technology, the inspection team visited the Daoxing Global Science and Technology Innovation Center to accelerate the establishment of the Daoxing Guangqi Ultra HD Technology Innovation Center. According to the plan, after the completion of the center, it will bring a high-tech employment population of 2,000 people, including no less than 3 academic leaders and no less than 15 doctors. It will create a Jiangmen ultra-high-definition full-industry chain service platform, technology research and development center and ultra-high-definition video. Application demonstration base.

In terms of the food and beverage industry, the inspection team came to Shenzhen Meixixi Catering Management Co., Ltd. (Hey Tea) to focus on understanding the bottled beverage business. Guided by the investment policy, they introduced the Pengjiang Health Food Industrial Park in detail. Determine the direction of future cooperation and development.

“The epidemic situation this year is still complicated and severe, but the stores in Jiangmen have shown full resilience. I am very happy to see Jiangmen’s consumption potential and urban vitality.” Liu Zhichao, one of the co-founders of HEYTEA, said that Jiangmen’s agricultural planting advantages and abundance The industrial advantages of Jiangmen Food Industrial Park are all urgently needed for the development of related businesses of enterprises. In the future, further investigation and docking will be carried out on the construction of production bases and planting bases in Jiangmen.

In addition, the inspection team also visited Tiandi No. 1 Beverage Co., Ltd. (Guangzhou) to carry out in-depth enterprise warm-up services, to understand the needs of enterprises, to help enterprises solve difficulties and promote high-quality development of enterprises.

In terms of laser and additive manufacturing industry, the inspection team visited Shenzhen Haimuxing Laser Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Laser Valley and other places to gain a comprehensive understanding of the upstream, mid-stream and downstream industry ecology of the laser industry, and promote the acceleration of new projects in Jiangmen Haimuxing It was put into production and accelerated the construction progress of the South China Laser Valley.