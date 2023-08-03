Penny: Accidentally paid twice – customer anger hits cashier

Since taking office a year ago, discounter boss Stefan Görgens has made it his goal to give the discounter from the Rewe Group a fresher and more sustainable image. In the current week, the campaign to demand the “true” prices for nine products, including follow-up costs for the environment, should contribute to this. The surcharge – sometimes almost double – goes to a farmer’s project.

What goes down well in media coverage obviously works poorly in stores. “We only get complaints from customers,” says a cashier at a Penny branch in Hamburg. In contrast to many critical comments on social media, this is not about the principle.

The local customers do not complain about the discounter’s supposed attempts at education, but have a much more mundane reason to be angry: They only notice the high price when the cashier has swiped the product over the scanner – if at all.

The reason for this can be seen in the Hamburg branch. It is not one of the flagship branches of the discounter that has been raised on a green field with plenty of space, but one of the typical old, quite crowded penny shops in the middle of a residential area.

The billboard at the entrance advertises the current slogan “If you want cheap, you have to penny”, in the shop large signs advertise the “weekly campaign” – currently on offer “pork belly slices natural XXL”. So it looks the same as always.

Unlike on the discounter’s website, the media-effective campaign is hardly visible in the real world. Only on the products themselves is there a good DIN A4 size, flexible cardboard sign that refers to the campaign. However, the presentation with the big red price on a yellow background suggests a bargain special offer at a cursory glance, not an expensive campaign – as does the large printed slogan “This price is about the sausage”.

Only the lengthy explanatory text indicates that the product is more expensive – and that this price is actually collected. In addition, the text hangs partially near the ground. If you want to read it, you need a flexible cross.

“Personally, I think the campaign is very good. But the customers look at their mobile phones or somewhere else, but don’t read the slips of paper,” says the cashier. “It only causes trouble, there is no praise.”

The team at the Hamburg branch has obviously already done more than planned: Not only one information sheet about the campaign is stuck to the checkout with Tesa film, but two at the same time – apparently also the issue for internal communication. There it is explained, for example, at which Internet address “customers” can obtain information.

Only the insiders can see on the receipt that the high price is the result of the PR stunt. Only the note “+WK” indicates the action.

The picture fits: A spokesman told WELT on Tuesday that Penny sells “a surprising number” of the products. Internally, sales of the nine products were expected to fall by up to 90 percent, because many people reported that they liked the campaign but couldn’t afford the surcharge.

Six euros for eight wieners? In order to discover the “true price”, the customer in the Hamburg Penny branch has to bend down

This scenario does not occur. However, the Cologne headquarters did not realize that simply accidental purchases could be the sales driver for the campaign: “I can’t imagine that. There is no negative feedback in this regard, ”said the spokesman when asked again on Wednesday. A survey by market researcher YouGov shows that 16 percent of those surveyed are willing to pay the surcharge.

Action is the subject of controversy on social media

The action also shows how criticism on site and on social media fall apart. On the WELT Instagram appearance, for example, users discuss controversially. It’s also about prices, but more about politics: “Very, very nice campaign, to deal with the value of good food,” is a typical opinion.

The counter-speech: “Instead of solving any problem, Penny prefers to hit the common man. Doubling the prices does not reduce the environmental impact of food production. These are then only abstractly priced in so that higher earners can cause the same environmental damage with a clear conscience.”

After all, Penny boss Görgens has achieved that the discounter is in the discussion – and that in connection with the trend topic sustainability, which has positive connotations. “Overall, Penny, for example, benefits from the campaign more than it does harm. This week people are talking about the relatively small discounter – and most people also welcome the campaign,” said business ethics professor Dominik Enste.

Critical discussions about it in social media are certainly taken into account. However, it is doubtful whether this also applies to the anger of local customers who actually wanted to save at the discounter.

