Survivor pension 2023, all the news

Survivor’s pensionor the form of pension support dedicated to the surviving family members of a deceased pensioner (or worker), how will it change in 2023? And if an elderly person takes a check for between 600 and 1600 euros, what will he face? In addition to the fact that the basic amount is not the same for all family members of the deceased, but varies according to the degree of kinship between deceased and survivor and the composition of the family nucleus, this year there will be further changes. So let’s see how reversibility changes if the deceased takes one pension between 900-1600 euros.

Reversibility pension 2023, how it changes

As the site clearly points out Business onlinethe survivor’s pension due to the survivors of a deceased is not the same for all family members of the deceased but varies according to the degree of kinship between the deceased and the survivor and the composition of the family nucleus. The laws in force since 2023 provide above all that the survivor’s pension is due to specific surviving family members of the deceased.

Ecco the order to refer to: spouse, civilly united, separated by mutual consent, equivalent in every respect to the surviving spouse (separated or not), and divorced but receiving maintenance allowance and not remarried; children, whether natural, born in or out of wedlock, and whether adopted, affiliated, legally recognized or judicially declared, if students up to 21 years of age if attending school and up to 26 years of age if attending university; grandchildren if minors, unable to work and dependent on the deceased before death, or if students up to 21 years of age if attending school and up to 26 years of age if attending university dependent parents of the pensioner, in the absence of a spouse , children and grandchildren, provided they are not pensioners; unmarried sisters and unmarried brothers, in the absence of a spouse, children, grandchildren and parents.

