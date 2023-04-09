Pensions, reform stalled and quota 103 towards… retirement

Pension reform stalled. What will happen in the future for the would-be retirees at the moment it is not known why the talks between the government and the social partners are at a standstill. However, a strong feeling transpires: given the recent related data pension expenditure highlighted byInpsit will probably point to to limit as much as possible early exits. Translated? Quota 103 (heir to Quota 100 pensions) at the end of the year it seems destined to close its experience and the exceptions to ordinary pensions will be further reduced.

Pensions, check cuts and flexibility for future retirees? The rumors

So what will happen? Meanwhile the famous Fornero – retirement age linked to life expectancy – should remain unchanged: old age pension (now 67 years old) or anticipated with 42 years and 10 months of contributions (12 months less for women). Then, according to the website investing today “The government aims, instead, to change the order in the part in which the pension to pure contributory workers upon reaching 64 years of age with at least 20 years of payments. To date, only those who can benefit from a pension of no less than 2.8 times the social allowance, approximately 1,409 euros per month, are entitled to it. Threshold that could drop to 1.5-1.6 times the social allowance to expand the number of workers. At that point, it will be possible to retire at 64 years of age provided that the contributions paid into the salary system are migrated to the contributory system. As already envisaged for the Women’s Option”. Alternatives? “Maybe even one leaving work at the age of 62-63, but with a penalty commensurate with the years in advance of the old age requirements”, again according to investoggi.it.

Pensions Quota 41 distant

And the old dream of many (Matteo Salvini’s League in primis) to do quota 41 for all (i.e. in pension with 41 years of contributions regardless of age)? Very unlikely, unfortunately the accounts do not add up.

Pensions, Inps: Tridico’s forecasts on young people

All while dark times are shaping up for young people on the pension front. “Young workers will only have access to retirement if they work steadily and with careers that are consistently and decently paid. The problem is that there are still too many precarious workers with intermittent careers and low wages“, the words of the INPS president Pasquale Tridico in the last few hours, a guest on the Rtl 102.5 program “Non stop news”.



