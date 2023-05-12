Home » Pension, fired with 37 years of contributions and 59 years of age: can she ask for the women’s option?
Business

Pension, fired with 37 years of contributions and 59 years of age: can she ask for the women’s option?

by admin
Pension, fired with 37 years of contributions and 59 years of age: can she ask for the women’s option?

Dear reader,

the version of the Women’s Option introduced by Law 197/2022 in addition to the seniority of contributions of 35 years to be possessed by 31.12.2022 and a registered age from 60 to 58 years (reduced from 60 to 59 years for those with a child and to 58 for those with at least two children) also requires a subjective status.

This will consist either in being at least 74% disabled or, alternatively, caregiver of a seriously disabled relative or affine up to the second degree or, again, employed or fired from a company with a crisis table open at the Ministry of Industry and Made in Italy.

See also  Trade association has allegations against the designated boss clarified

You may also like

Train traffic – Bahn wants to meet the...

Declining receipts and cost alarm: it’s the perfect...

Financial Breakfast on May 12: The market rethinks...

Google: Group presents competition to ChatGPT – that...

Train traffic – Secretary of State for Transport...

Resolution 22 of 02/05/2023 – Waiver of the...

U.S. stocks close: The three major indexes are...

Lower freight rates: The party is over –...

Eurovita, the companies confirm their commitment but there...

Flashpoints – Parties to conflict in Sudan sign...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy