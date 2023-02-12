Pension increases in March 2023: 500 euros more per month

Pension increase in March. The provision has been postponed but it will exist and will be able to give almost 500 euros more. Here’s who the lucky ones are and everything you need to know about them.

Pension increase in March 2023

The provision with which the INPS would start the increase in pensions was awaited.

As a rule, this already happens starting from the month of January, effectively inaugurating the new year.

However, there were setbacks and unforeseen events – we read on www.trend-online.com – which postponed the maneuver by two months.

The first of all is the inauguration of the new Meloni government, which took place in November and which therefore had to settle down.

The second concerns the Budget Law which has experienced delays in approval.

In short, delays due to force majeure, but now everything has settled down and the measure can start.

In March, therefore, there will be the much-needed increase in pensions which, for some lucky ones, can almost reach 500 euro.

Pension increase in February, to whom it belongs

Before talking about the increase in pensions in March, let’s see who are the lucky ones who have already been able to take advantage of the provision.

Indeed, there is a portion of retirees who have already received a raise in February, and this is due to particular requirements.

