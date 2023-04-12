Please mark the relevant words in the text. Report the error to the editors with just two clicks.

The German pension insurance has been sending out an important letter for a few weeks, but it only ends up in the mailbox every six years. However, the 52 million recipients are not informed of an upcoming pension increase. FOCUS online says what you need to know about it.

Once a year, all insured persons receive pension information from Deutsche Rentenversicherung. On the one hand, this includes the potential start of retirement and the amount of the pension.

This year there is an additional letter that will gradually end up in many German mailboxes with immediate effect. In it, the Deutsche Rentenversicherung Bund informs about the upcoming social elections. Compared to other elections in Germany, this is not as publicly effective – but at least 52 million people are entitled to vote.

For the first time online voting in social elections

All pension insured and pensioners can determine the social parliaments in Germany in the social elections until May 31st. With this year’s voting, those responsible are breaking new ground, because for the first time those affected should also be able to vote online.

So far, it was purely postal voting. At an internal meeting at the end of February, a decision will be made as to whether the pilot project will actually take place. Tests and preparations are still ongoing. “If the online election is a success, it could serve as a model for other elections in Germany,” said Federal Election Commissioner Peter Weiß. The CDU MP mentioned, among other things, local elections for possible future online procedures.

In the letter from the Deutsche Rentenversicherung Bund, recipients will find the letter of pre-election notice and an information flyer.