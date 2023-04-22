Pension: Pensioners in the east sometimes pay more tax than those in the west

With a so-called standard pension, pensioners in western Germany who retired in 2010 pay 89 euros less in taxes per year. The federal government answered a question from the left-wing member of the Bundestag Sören Pellmann. The politician speaks of injustice.

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

OAccording to Thuringian SPD chairman Georg Maier, urban German pensioners should not be disadvantaged when it comes to pension taxation. The fact that East and West pensions will be equalized this year is a major political success for the current federal government, Maier said on Saturday. The unequal tax treatment of East German pensioners must be subsequently corrected. Overpaid taxes would have to be credited to those affected.

Older pensioners in East Germany sometimes pay more taxes than their West German peers with similar salaries. For example, someone who retired in 2010 and draws a standard pension pays 217 euros in income tax per year in the East – in the West it is only 128 euros. This emerged from the response of the federal government to a request from the left-wing member of the Bundestag Sören Pellmann. It is available to the German Press Agency. previously had the “Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland” reported.

The information relates to the so-called standard pensioner – this is a person who has earned an average wage for 45 years and has paid pension contributions on it. This results in the standard pension, which in 2023 was 19,742 euros in the east and 19,877 euros in the west. In reality, for example, many people have fewer years of contributions and incomes that deviate from the average. The value is therefore a fictitious comparative value.

For standard pensioners starting their pension in 2005, according to the federal government, income tax of 64 euros per year is due in the East – nothing in the West. Anyone who retired in 2015 and has a standard pension pays 344 euros a year in the east and 308 euros in the west. When retirement begins in 2020, the ratio is reversed – more income tax in the West than in the East. With a pension starting in 2023, East German standard pensioners pay 567 euros and West Germans 587 euros annually, as the answer shows.

also read Interest our Inflation right

The background is quite complicated. Taxation has been gradually changed since 2005. Contributions to pension insurance are gradually becoming tax-free, but the payment will be taxed later. At the beginning of the changeover, allowances were calculated, which remain unchanged over the years. In recent years, pensions in the east have increased more than in the west in order to equalize the values. The effect: with the same exemption amount, the portion of the pension that is taxed grew faster in the East than in the West.

Pellmann criticized that. The pension value has been lower in the east than in the west for more than 30 years. “It’s a joke that this injustice actually leads to higher taxes for pensioners in the East today.” Equal treatment is needed immediately.