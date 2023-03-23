With the restoration of the cut in pension revaluations made by the Meloni government which brought the calculation mechanism back to what was already established by the Monti government onwards, Draghi being the only exception, the monthly checks of those who receive a pension exceeding 4 times the minimum salary ( 2,100 euros gross), have undergone a decline that oscillates between 15% and 68%, penalizing an audience of about 3.5 million ex-workers, more or less 28% of the total. The estimate is from Uilp. But how much have retirees lost exactly? To answer a study by the pensioners’ union which calculates both the loss in value between 2011 and 2022 and the cut suffered in 2023, compared to the new revaluations introduced by Draghi.

A pension that had a gross monthly amount of 1,500 euros in 2011 saw a monthly loss of around 58 euros in 2022 and a reduction in its annual purchasing power of 760 euros.

A pension that had a gross monthly amount of 3,500 euros in 2011 saw a monthly loss of around 340 euros in 2022 and a reduction in its annual purchasing power of 4,450 euros. In 2023, on the other hand, a pension that in 2022 had a gross monthly amount of 2,500 euros will lose around 25 euros a month in a year, around 325 euros a year. While a pension that had a gross monthly amount of 3,000 euros in 2022 loses over 92 euros a month in 2023 alone, around 1,200 euros a year. And a pension that in 2022 had a gross monthly amount of 3,500 euros loses, again in the current year, over 115 euros per month, around 1,500 euros in the year. “Really substantial cuts”, comments Uil retirees, which estimates a cut with percentages ranging from 15 to 68% for higher pensions. A cut that will result in savings of around 3.5 billion euros gross (2.1 billion net) for 2023.