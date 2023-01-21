MILAN. Early retirement at 70 and retirement at 70 years and six months, provided that contributions are at least 46 years and 4 months in the first case and over 20 years in the second: this is what will happen to a person who is 25 today years and started working for a year according to what emerges from the INPS simulator “Think of me” just updated according to which if the years of contributions are less than 20 years but more than 5, the wait for the old-age pension will be extended up to 74 years and 10 months.

Thirty-year-olds

For thirty-year-olds, the situation is slightly better with the old-age pension for a worker born in 1990 at the age of 70 with 20 years of contributions and retired with the early pension with 45 years of contributions paid regardless of age.

The mechanism

The new version of “Think of me” presents a simplified path for entering personal data and social security contributions, selecting any additional institutions that could anticipate access to retirement (purchase of university qualifications, periods of work abroad, maternity outside the employment relationship, etc.) and the visualization of possible pension scenarios.

I video

Video tutorials have also been created to guide the user along the way, and a new consultancy function to guide the user’s choices. Furthermore, the simulator will soon be updated with respect to the latest legislative innovations envisaged by the Budget law for 2023. An App version for mobile devices is also expected to be released soon.

The new version of the “THINK ME” service can be reached from the Institute’s website (www.inps.it) through the following path from the homepage: “Performance and services” > “Services” > “PensAMI – Pension scenario simulator”.