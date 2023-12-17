Pension: This is how many years of contributions you need for 1200 euros per month

How much and for how long? The amount of the pension depends on income and the years of contributions. Getty Images

An average earner would have to pay into the pension for longer than 27 years in order to receive pension provision above the social welfare level. According to “Spiegel”, this emerges from a model calculation by the Ministry of Labor.

For a pension of 1200 euros per month, you have to make contributions to the statutory pension insurance for at least 37 years with an average salary.

Only with over 47 years of contributions would you get a pension of over 1,500 euros with an average salary. However, only a few employees in Germany reach this threshold.

Will my pension be enough in old age? You are definitely not alone with this question. Many Germans are worried about their retirement provision as the population ages. At the same time, surveys show that the majority of Germans would prefer to retire before the statutory retirement age. How much pension you ultimately receive depends on how much and for how long you have paid into the pension insurance.

For example, an average earner would have to pay pension contributions for more than 27 years in order for his pension to be above the social welfare level. This works like the “Spiegel“ reports, from a model calculation by the Ministry of Labor. However, if you want to get a pension of over 1200 euros, you have to work significantly longer.

Work for 37 years – pension of 1200 euros

The less you earn, the longer you have to pay into the pension fund to ensure adequate retirement provision. Even those who want to retire before the regular retirement age of 67 have to accept discounts in many cases. A calculation by the Ministry of Labor now shows how long you have to pay the pension insurance in order to reach a certain pension level.

Average earnings are used as the benchmark. This is the monthly pension amount that someone would receive if they had always earned the average salary of all insured people since the beginning of their working life and paid the corresponding contributions. In reality, of course, things look different. In most cases, the salary is subject to certain fluctuations, but usually increases with age.

Basic security in old age differs depending on where you live – due to accommodation costs – and amounted to an average of 872 euros in 2022. According to “Spiegel”, in order to exceed the social assistance level, you would have to pay a total of 83,600 euros into your pension insurance. As an average earner, you would have to work for over 27 years. On the other hand, if you want to receive a monthly pension of 1,200 euros, you need contributions of almost 105,000 euros in the pension fund. With average earnings, it takes around 37 years and six months to reach this pension level.

“Wages and pensions are disproportionate”

If you want to get a pension of 1,500 euros with an average income, you have to hold out for a long time. In order to pay almost 118,000 euros into the pension fund, you would have to pay contributions for 47 years. This means: A twenty-year-old would have to have earned the average salary continuously until he turned 67 in order to ultimately receive a pension of 1,500 euros. Anyone who has paid pension contributions for at least 45 years is considered a “particularly long-term insured person”. In fact, few workers reach this threshold.

The fact that there is often an imbalance between salary and statutory pension is now also an issue in politics. The calls for a major pension reform are becoming louder and louder. “Wages and pensions are disproportionate. Not enough comes out of what people pay in,” said left-wing Bundestag member Sören Pellmann, according to “Spiegel”.

