Pension with Rürup and Riester: These are the consequences of the interest rate turnaround

Life insurance, Rürup and Riester pensions are under pressure due to the interest rate turnaround – new business with life insurance and Riester pensions has already fallen by 60 percent compared to 2021, reports the “Handelsblatt”. In an interview with Business Insider, Jan Scharpenberg, insurance expert from Finanztip, advises instead long-term investments in broadly diversified ETFs such as the MSCI World. Although alternative investments such as overnight and time deposits or bonds would become more attractive in the short term as a result of the interest rate turnaround, equities remain the better choice in the long term.

The turnaround in interest rates is having a major impact on the market for private old-age provision. Inflation is forcing providers of Rürup and Riester pensions and life insurance companies to reinvent themselves. Savers and investors face an uncertain future – but how should they react now? We asked an expert.

Instead of Rürup, Riester or life insurance, Jan Scharpenberg, insurance expert from Geldratgeber, recommends “financial tip“, “to instead invest for at least 15 years in an ETF on the MSCI World or a comparable global stock index for retirement provision.” Historically, “returns of seven percent a year can be achieved in this way”. At the same time, “such an investment is associated with low costs,” added Scharpenberg.

The most important differences between life insurance, Rürup and Riester pensions

The “Rürup pension” or basic pension is a state-subsidized, private pension insurance, mainly for the self-employed and freelancers. It offers tax advantages, with contributions being tax-deductible within a maximum amount.

The “Riester pension” or company pension scheme is also a state-subsidised pension scheme. In contrast to the Rürup pension, however, it is aimed more at employees and civil servants. It offers bonuses and tax benefits, with the annuity payment being a lifetime annuity or a lump sum payment.

Life insurance is private insurance that is used either to protect the surviving dependents or, in the case of capital-forming life insurance, for old-age provision. In the event of death or at the end of the contract period, the agreed benefit will be paid out. In contrast to Rürup and Riester pensions, there is no state subsidy, but there are more flexible payment options.

What are the consequences of the turnaround in interest rates and inflation on old-age provision?

The General Association of the German Insurance Industry eV (GDV) forecasts heavy losses in new business with life insurance and Riester pensions for 2023, as the “Handelsblatt” reported. It has decreased by around 60 percent compared to 2021. In addition to falling real income, the main reasons given are a high degree of uncertainty and the turnaround in interest rates.

The investment policy of life insurers, which is subject to strict legal requirements, prevents a rapid rise in interest rates. The Deutsche Vermögensberatung (DVAG) also speaks of a significant decline in new contracts, mainly due to the slump in the Riester pension business, according to the “Handelsblatt”.

The interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank (ECB) also led to slightly higher interest rates for life insurance, according to the “FAZ”. The average surplus participation has increased to 2.14 percent in 2023 from 2.01 percent last year – nevertheless, the real interest rates are worth less due to the high inflation. This means that people who have invested in private pension schemes benefit less from it.

Should you adjust your retirement strategy now?

“A good pension strategy is based on long-term investments in products with good returns. Withdrawing money from an existing life insurance policy is usually associated with high costs,” explains insurance expert Scharpenberg. “Even the turnaround in interest rates will not change anything about that.”

In the short term, at least, alternative forms of investment such as call money, time deposits or bonds would become more attractive as a result of the interest rate turnaround, according to Scharpenberg. Nevertheless, it is to be expected “that stocks will perform better than bonds”. That’s because public companies have to offer their owners – the shareholders – more returns than their lenders – the bond buyers.

“Depending on the fixed interest rate, borrowers are worse off,” warns Scharpenberg. Anyone who uses expensive loans, especially the overdraft facility, “should urgently make a strategy to reduce their loan volume”.

Disclaimer: Stocks and other investments are always associated with risk. A total loss of the invested capital cannot be ruled out either. The published articles, data and forecasts are not an invitation to buy or sell securities or rights. They also do not replace professional advice.