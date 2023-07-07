Pension without paying? Top economist wants to abolish widow’s pension

Monika Schnitzer, Chairwoman of the Advisory Council for the Assessment of Overall Economic Development. picture alliance / Flashpic | Jens Krick

Monika Schnitzer, Chairwoman of the Expert Council, pleaded for a reform of the widow’s pension at a panel discussion of the Institute for the Study of Labor (IZA). The „Spiegel“ reported about it.

The previous regulation does not correspond to the principle of equivalence, because widowers and widows receive high pensions even if they never paid in themselves, says the economist.

Schnitzer is in favor of introducing mandatory “pension splitting”.

“The current regulation reduces the incentives to take up one’s own employment,” said the chairwoman of the Advisory Council for the Assessment of Overall Economic Development at a panel discussion of the Institute for the Study of Labor (IZA), about the the “Spiegel” reported. “In addition, single contributors help fund pension entitlements for non-working partners who do not contribute to the scheme themselves.”

Schnitzer emphasizes that he does not want to abolish the widow’s pension in general, but wants to reform it. That is why she advocates making the possibility of pension splitting, which has existed since 2002, mandatory. Pension splitting is based on the principle of the community of gains in a marriage: All pension entitlements that are acquired by one or both partners during a marriage are divided in half. If one partner dies, the surviving dependents are left with this half plus their own pension entitlements acquired before the marriage.

Schnitzer pleads for long transitional periods when the widow’s pension ends

The current regulation of the widow’s pension, on the other hand, provides that surviving dependents receive at least 55 percent of the pension of the deceased partner – regardless of whether entitlements were acquired during the marriage or not. In addition, there are child supplements of more than 70 euros for the first child and more than 35 euros for each additional child.

According to the “Spiegel” Schnitzer, the regulation contradicts the principle of equivalence, according to which payments are based on the contributions you have made yourself. However, the reform should not affect the current recipients of widow’s pensions and should include long transition periods. In this way, those affected could adjust their life plans.

