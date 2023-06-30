Pensioners: 109,000 now have to pay taxes – you should know that by now

Current figures from the Federal Statistical Office support Bentele’s claim. According to this, all pension benefits – not only the statutory ones, but also the private and company ones – added up to 363.1 billion euros last year. The amount was spread over 22.0 million people, resulting in an average per capita benefit of 16,487 euros.

Compared to 2020, when inflation was barely measurable, all pension benefits have increased by 5.3 percent – from “only” 5.3 percent, one has to say. Because between 2020 and 2022, the consumer price index rose much more, namely by 10.2 percent. This means that the purchasing power of all pension benefits paid out actually fell.

And now, for 109,000 pensioners, there is also the tax.

