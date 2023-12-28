Home » Pensions 2024 increases up to 130 euros with the revaluation: who benefits
Business

Pensions 2024 increases up to 130 euros with the revaluation: who benefits

by admin
Pensions 2024 increases up to 130 euros with the revaluation: who benefits

Pensions 2024, with the revaluation from January expected increases of up to 130 euros

The Minister of Economy and Finance Giancarlo Giorgietti in agreement with the Minister of Labor and Social Policies Marina Elvira Calderone signed a decree establishing that starting from January 1, 2024 there will be a adjustment of pensions to inflation you seem to +5,4%. “The increase – states the Mef – which will be applied following current regulations, is based on the percentage change in the consumer price indices provided by Istat on 7 November 2023”.

Read also: Pensions, tight Meloni: exit no earlier than 2025 and with the lowest allowance

The adjustment for pension equalization relating to 2022 inflation has been brought forward to 1st December 2023 and it was equal to the 0,8%. As regards the pensions 2024however, was set at 5.4% in line with the data provided byState.

Read also: Higher pensions for those who move to these 2 countries. Goodbye Portugal, now we’re going to…

However, the full increase will only concern those checks up to approximately 2,200 euros and they will be diversified up to a maximum of 130 euros in the groups with the highest number of pensioners:

up to 130.41 euros for checks up to 4-5 times the minimum (2,272.96 euros – 2,841.2 euros gross per month) up to 115.37 euros for checks up to 4,545.92 euros per month up to 97, 57 euros for checks up to 3,409.44 euros gross. Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Biden rumored that Wal-Mart will remove Xinjiang products after signing the bill | Forced labor | Uyghur | Sam

You may also like

Apple Wins Emergency Stay, Returns High-End Watches to...

CITIC Securities: The photovoltaic industry will enter a...

Legal dispute with the Bacardi family over a...

Microsoft’s Former CEO Steve Ballmer to Receive $1...

Oil prices stabilize on Wednesday, focus on API...

Traffic lights slow down the reduction in bureaucracy...

Dollar Exchange Rates Rise and Close at 4...

The anti Meloni is only Salvini. This is...

When a girlfriend can’t bear to leave her...

Nike warns about China: Why companies should be...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy