Pensions, a new “exodus” situation breaks out with quota 103

Pensions, this is who the new exodus are: “With 103, not a single euro has been seen yet”

I am over 10 thousand the new ones exodus. To end up in limbo this time there are those entitled to the so-called quota 103or – as INPS defines it – the flexible early retirementwhich provides for two requirements: a seniority of 41 years of contributions and a registered age of 62 years, the sum of which gives the value of 103.

Among the new exodus there is Pietroa former computer scientist from Ivrea (Turin), 63 years old and 42 of contributions already as of 31 December 2022, who intercepted by Affaritaliani declares: “I, being self-employed, I had to close the VAT number in order to apply on the INPS portal and access the benefit, but to date I have not seen a euro“.

“The problem – continues Pietro – is that there are many people who had to be fired and who are now jobless and pensionless, without any income. And as if that weren’t enough, in this absurd situation we haven’t had, for months, any official response from the operating body in this case, i.e. theInps“.

Explain to me better…

“First of all, we former workers who have achieved the requirements a December 2022 to join quota 103 we did not have the opportunity to submit the application before end of February 2023, as the implementing decrees were missing. But from there we then fell into a real limbo, due to organizational problems that are not yet clear. In all this time the questions have always resulted in progress or in stock. And above all, to requests through info or complaints, INPS replied that there are still no procedures for managing and processing questions and – which is absurd – the software to process payment slips is not ready. After the three-month window, from the publication of the law in the Official Gazette, no pension was credited in April and May”.

