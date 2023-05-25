Pensions and contracts, Crosetto hurry up. The military is on a war footing

Crosetto, hurry up: the soldiers are on a war footing

Tough times for the minister from the Defense Guido Crosettowho has to face some problems inside the house too much discontent. It is the Central Military Representative Council, in particular, that draws attention to the – failure – to implement the promises in terms of contracts and social security.

“The Central Council of the Military Interforces, representing the men and women of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Carabinieri and Guardia di Finanza, expresses the strong concern of all the colleagues represented for the pension future of the militarywhich suggests levels of decidedly inadequate retirement for those who have served for 40 years for the benefit of the community” reads the press release. “A similar great concern is recorded for the non-allocation of resources necessary for the renewal of the economic and regulatory contract expired for almost two years. In the latter regard, the delegates of the Co.Ce.R. Joint forces decisively reiterate the need to know the Government’s intentions on the allocation of resources for the 2022-2024 contractual season and they renew the request already made to meet the Minister of Defense as soon as possibleto address these topics in detail, of crucial interest to all colleagues who continue to operate on a daily basis in the various intervention contexts.

