The pension applications for quota 103 are underway

“We inform you that the pension application management system has been implemented to allow for the presentation of the early pension application”. Further instructions will be provided in a subsequent circular, soon to be published”. With this message the‘Inps kicks off the questions to get the pension with Quota 103, or with at least 62 years of age and 41 of contributions.

The earliest release window is April 1, 2023 for the private sector in case of requirements obtained on 31 December 2022 and 1 August 2023 for i civil servants. The sliding window for those who have obtained the requirements from January 2023 is three months for the private sector and six months for the public sector (but in any case with the first window in August).

The performance questions can be submitted directly from the INPS website, by accessing at least Level 2 SPID (Public Digital Identity System), CNS (National Services Card) or CIE (Electronic Identity Card 3.0) using the telematic services offered by Patronage recognized by law; by calling the Integrated Contact Center on the toll-free number 803164 (free from a landline) or 06164164 (from a paid mobile network).