Calderone on Citizenship Income: “Here’s how we’ll change it”

The minister of Cauldron work heralds big news in terms of pensions and also regarding the Basic income. On the subsidy, the holder of the dicastery clarifies some aspects. “I state – she explains to the Messenger – that you are fragile workers nothing will be taken away. By January 1, 2024, for them, a new tool of protection closest to theirs needs. As far as employable workers are concerned, we are working on a new management set-up active policies. Which also includes new answers for the perceivers of the Basic income. On pension provision: “The limit for early retirement a quota 41? The question is present in the confrontation with the social partners and will be done all checks Of sustainability necessary”.

“I employment centres – continues Calderone – I am one resource and we will work to equip them with adequate skills to the important challenge that awaits them. In the face of 11,000 hires planned for employment centers, in October 2022 they had been made just over 4 thousand. The procedures are still ongoing. We plan to involve also the private agencies already accredited to the Ministry of Labouras provided by the Biagi law. All to intensify the matching between job supply and demand. Another example of simplification for everyone: don’t ask the company or the worker data that the Public administration already has in his possession. Thanks to the exchanges between the databases of public social security and insurance bodies is possible diminish noticeably the number of bureaucratic burdens“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

