Pensions: cuts of up to 11 thousand euros per year for 700 thousand public employees

The revision of the rates of return for pensions paid starting next year could also cost very dearly to the 700 thousand employees of local authorities, healthcare, private schools and members of the former pension fund as well as bailiffs, to the assistant bailiffs and assistants who will retire in the coming years. Depending on their income and above all on the contributions paid before 1996, the year in which the contributory calculation of pensions was introduced, according to estimates developed by the head of CGIL social security policies Enzo Cigna, these workers will end up losing between 6,500 and 11 thousand gross euros per year of retirement.

In fact, to this group of workers, with the new budget law, the government has decided to apply much less favorable coefficients than those currently in force (and dating back to 1965) so that fewer contributions have been paid between 1981 and 1995 and the higher the cut will be for them. And so with one year’s salary seniority with 30,000 euros of gross salary you can reach a cut of 6,586 euros, for 40,000 of 8,782 euros and for 50,000 of 10,978 euros.

For more seniority the cut decreases but is still very significant.

If we take as reference an old-age pension starting in 2024 with 67 years of age and 35 years of contributions, for example, the cut for salaries of 30,000, 40,000 or 50,000 can reach 4,432, 5,910 and 7,387 euros respectively. Calculating this impact on the average life expectancy translates into a cumulative cut that can reach a lower earnings of 70,912 euros for those with a gross income of 30 thousand euros, of 94,560 euros with 40 thousand euros of salary up to 118,192 euros for those who receive 50,000.

«Despite the many slogans, pensions are once again being cut, in particular the pensions of public employees. With the next budget law, the executive will be able to worsen the Monti-Fornero Law and take thousands of euros out of the pockets of public employees – future pensioners” protest in a joint note the Civil Service and the Federation of Knowledge Workers of the CGIL, which they speak of “very heavy cuts”.

«Not only on pensions will the government not give answers to young people, women and pensioners but it is deciding to cash in on public pensions – their note concludes -. Also for this reason the reasons for our mobilization are strengthened starting from the strikes already proclaimed in the coming weeks, which have the issue of pensions at the centre”.

Related