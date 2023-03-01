Pensions, heavy cuts on the way. Here because

“In these days the disbursement of the 2023 pensions is completed in which, with grave regret of the retireesthere are falls in the purchasing power of pensions deriving from the rules deriving from the cutting of the “equalization” decided by the Government. These effects will obviously reverberate on families in terms of worse quality of life, lower consumption and lower economic development”. This is what he explains in a note Trefiletti RosaryPresident of Consumer Center Italy.

“The adjustment percentages, in the various income brackets, go against a codified inflation from the State by 8.1% in 2022 from 7.3% to 3.4% up to 2.7% for the highest brackets. The cut it is sensational and overall it will have a structural impact of 3.5 billion in 2023 and 6.8 billion in 2024 and it will be around 4 million pensioners with an economic loss in the two-year period 2023-24 of 10.3 billion with a deadweight loss of their purchasing power of 2860 Euros (972 E in 2023 and 1888 E in 2024)”, estimate.

“If we add to this that wages and salaries had nominal increases of 1.5% in 2022 against a inflation of 8.1% with losses in purchasing power of 6.6% the economic picture is completed in a very negative way”, he concludes.

