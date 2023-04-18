Pensions, how to leave work 5 years earlier: the news of the new decree

The new Labor decree arrives: here’s how to retire up to 5 years earlier

The new draft of the Work decreewhich goes from Basic income to contributions for maid e carersalso provides for the extension until 2025 of the possibility of leaving following a company agreement.

What is the expansion contract

Il expansion contract it dates back to an initial trial in 2019-2020 and was then gradually extended (until 2023), most recently with the budget law for 2022, which extended this possibility to smaller companies.

The original version – recalls the ministerial portal ClicLavoro – gave the possibility to companies with over a thousand employees, in the event of reindustrialization and reorganization processes that involve changes to company processes, to enter into an expansion contract with the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies and with the most representative trade unions or company representatives, “to incorporate and develop work activities with a more technical content and hire new workers with professional profiles compatible with the reindustrialization or reorganization plans”. With the reform of shock absorbers, the size limit has dropped to “at least 50 employees”.

What does the expansion contract provide?

The intervention is multi-level and includes a public incentive – to the employer – to reorganization and generational turnover. The company that signs the contract can on the one hand provide for a five-year early retirement for some of its workers, on the other a commitment to hiring e training of the workers.

The first lever that can be activated is the one concerning the early retirement. In fact, the contract provides for a slide for those who are a maximum of 5 years from the first useful window for dating old age pensionor with the anticipated, and have accrued the minimum contribution requirement. With an explicit written consent, and an agreement between the company and the trade unions, these workers can terminate the relationship and have their retirement accompanied.

