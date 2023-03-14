Pensions, Quota 103 could be extended to 2024 but there is no agreement on the reform of the pension system

Since there is no agreement on the pension reformthe Meloni government would be evaluating the extension to 2024 Of Quota 103. As always, the crux concerns the covers. Among the most accredited hypotheses is that of introducing Quota 41 which would allow the exit from work with 41 years of contributions regardless of age. This would be dalal’s preferred option Lega. According to INPS estimates, the move that especially rewards those who worked very young should cost more than 4 billion in the first year and then reach 75 billion in ten years. For a large part of the government majority, this is too important an investment.

Pensions Quota 103, latest news

Quota 103 provides for the possibility of retiring at the age of 62 with 41 years of contributions as at 31 December 2022 or accrued between 1 January 2023 and 31 December 2023. According to the Parliamentary Budget Office, around 41,000 workers in 2023 are expected to leave the world of work with this modality for an expenditure of over 2 billion euros in the three-year period 2023-2025.

Pensions Quota 41, latest news

Quota 41 also welcomed the Cgil, Cisl e Uil as it would allow “workers to be able to choose when to retire, without penalties for those with contributions before 1996, starting from the age of 62 and also allowing for retirement with 41 years of contributions regardless of age” . Friday 17 March the premier Giorgia Meloni he will be at the CGIL Congress precisely to discuss the issue of pensions. The hypothesis was aired that Quota 41 it could have been introduced as early as 2024 but given the lack of an agreement it would have to be postponed by a year. The goal is always to avoid the return of the Fornero lawwhich provides for the exit at 67 years of age with 41-42 years of contributions.

