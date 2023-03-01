Pensions increases, all figures

It’s March 1st and the children have finally arrived pension increases. How much money? The website www.ticonsiglio.com explains it very well.

After two months of waiting, even pensioners with benefits exceeding 2,101.52 euros (4 times the minimum) will be credited with the increases due to 2023 inflation, in application of the mechanism introduced by the 2023 Budget Law which we explain to you in this guide. This is the new pension revaluation system with six decreasing bands (instead of the previous 3) which varies from a maximum of 100% to a minimum of 32% based on the value of the check due.

The delay in the recognition of the increases was announced by INPS in Circular No. 20 of 02/10/2023 which explained that it can credit the additional sums from the beginning of the year only in cases where the accumulated pension amount is included in the limit of 4 times the minimum treatment (up to 2,101.52 euros). For higher pensions, after the update of the calculation and to avoid any undue payments, the credits would in fact have arrived in March 2023. For citizens with pensions over this threshold, therefore, the March 2023 check will include the increase, with much of arrears, of the equalization referred to the months of January and February 2023.

There is still no news, however, on when the increase to 600 euros of the minimum pensions for the over 75s foreseen by the Maneuver will arrive, which we explain to you in this guide. We will update you as soon as there is communication from INPS. Meanwhile, let’s see who gets the increases in March.

But who is entitled to the March pension increases? As mentioned, the increases will only reach retirees with a treatment higher than 2,101.52 euros (4 times the minimum), i.e. those who have not seen them recognized on their pensions in the first two months of the year. More precisely, the INPS pays, for these pensioners, both the March increase established with the new revaluation system, and the arrears for the months of January and February 2023.

Vice versa, it should be remembered that pensioners who have an allowance that falls within the limit of 4 times the minimum treatment (less than 2,101.52 euros) have already received pension increases from 1 January 2023. They will therefore not have further increases.

HOW PENSION INCREASES WORK

As we explain to you in this guide, the 2023 pension increases work with the new six-band revaluation system established by the 2023 Budget Law. The new “banded” percentage revaluation, like the one operational until 2022, takes increase in the cost of living determined by ISTAT. This is defined as the pension “equalisation” mechanism, ie the revaluation of the pension amount linked to the percentage value of inflation. For this year, this value is equal to + 7.3%.

The 2023 Budget Law intervened on the revaluation by deciding to reward treatments to a minimum, according to this six-band system:

Subscribe to the newsletter

