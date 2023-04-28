Pensions, increases and revaluations 2023: here’s how to calculate the allowance

Pensions, transformation coefficients 2023: today it is possible to calculate the amount of the allowance with effect from this year

Today it is finally possible to calculate exactly the amount of pensions with effect from 2023. INPS has updated the transformation coefficients of salaries, i.e. the value that makes it possible to determine the average of pensionable salaries for the purpose of calculating allowances. The latter are still subject to the system salary calculation for workers enrolled in the Compulsory General Insurance (AGO) and the special managements of self-employed or replacement workers (Ex-Inpadai, Telephone, Electric, etc.) and who are in possession of the necessary seniority of contributions as at 31 December 1995.

How the salary system works and the calculation of the annuity

