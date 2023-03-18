Pensions, increases with the tax reform. Reform on hold

Good and bad news on the pension front. The tax reform it will guarantee further increases as early as 2023 (the draft decree is ready and should be approved by the end of the month). This is good. The clouds are over the pension reform: it has stalled and it is not said that there is time to find an agreement with respect to the possibility of finding a measure of flexibility that allows us to go there in advance. At the moment, but everything can still change, the rumors tell us that the pension reform can be postponed for another year and that for 2024 we will limit ourselves to the extension of Quota 103 (while changes are already being worked on for 2023 for the Women’s Option).

Pensions, increases with the tax reform

The tax reform 2023 will resolve one of the contradictions inherent in our taxation system, i.e. that the rules vary according to the type of tax income received. Even if the personal income tax rates are the same for everyone, the deductions are different for employees, retirees and the self-employedwith the former being favored.

In particular as regards the lowest incomes, therefore, the situation is favorable to employees, but in the draft tax reform there is an entire article to what is defined in jargon as “horizontal equity”, that is, the principle according to which, for the same income, the taxes to be paid must be the same for everyone, regardless of the activity carried out. To understand how the Meloni government will then decide to equalize the two things. The hypothesis? According to money.it “probable that a situation will be identified in the middle: therefore, if on the one hand employees may have to pay more, but for them there may be theintroduction of a system of deduction of expenses incurred for carrying out its businessfor pensioners we are moving towards a reduction in personal income tax which will have immediate benefits, guaranteeing a higher net income for the same gross income”.

Pensions quota 103 ahead? Women’s option changes

As it was said pension reform could be postponed to 2024, with Quota 103 extended next year thus allowing you to retire again at 62 with 41 years of contributions. Female option? the government could decide to go back to the old requirements as early as 2023, but the decision could be limited to this year.

