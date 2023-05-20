Home » Pensions increases: exceptional revaluations for retirees. Here’s how much
Pension increases for retirees from July 1st

Minimum pensions, increases from July 2023

Pensions for the month of July will have increases envisaged by the latest Budget Law, which for the two-year period 2023-2024 introduced a minimum treatment increase. The wait has been going on for months but finally the date seems official. The measure, launched by the government, was supposed to start in January: in recent months the pensioners who will benefit from the measure have been identified and the final details have been settled. In summary, it can be said that 1.3 million people will receive raises (up to 36 euros more).

Pensions increases, here’s who will have the revaluation from 600 euros

The pensions with an amount equal to or less than the INPS minimum will be increased by 1.5% (for 2023) and 2.7% (for 2024). Retirees over 75 years old they will then receive a minimum pension increased by 6.4% starting from the current year. The increases in July will also include the arrears for the previous months. After two calculations, the pensioners who received a check from 563.74 euros will go down to 572.20 (under 75) and they will practically arrive at 600 if over 75 (599.82 euros36.08 euros more per month and 432.96 euros total in one year).

