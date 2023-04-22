Home » Pensions increases in May: richer checks for pensioners!
Pensions increases in May: richer checks for pensioners!

Pensions increases in May: richer checks for pensioners!

Pension increases in May 2023: here’s for which pensioners and how much

They approach i pension payments in May. And with them, the long-awaited increases are on the way for some pensioners. Let’s see the situation.

I pensioners over 75 and those receiving the minimum pension they should therefore find an increase in their slips (it is a temporary bonus introduced through the 2023 Budget Law). by how much? We are talking about one growth of 1.5% for 2023 (+6.4% for the over 75s) with +2.7% for 2024. At the end of each year, increases will be automatically reversed. Let’s clarify a concept better: the increase in pensions will be recognized in May but with reference to the gross pension treatment, which includes all the “social security treatments, subject to IRPEF, stored in the Central Pensions Register”, even if “paid by Entities other than INPS for which the subjectability to the cumulative equalization regime is indicated, or provided by INPS”.

Pension increases planned for 2024: calculations for pensioners. The bands

Furthermore, the Def, i.e. the Economic and Financial Document, has predicted that next year pensions will be 6.2% richer due to inflationand recorded during 2023, which is worth 5.4%, and the recovery of what was not recognized during 2022, which is worth 0.6%. According to the first estimates, in the next year it is estimated that a revaluation of 85% can be achieved for amounts between four and five times the minimum treatment. 53% pay-back rate between five and six times the minimum treatment, 47% between six and eight times and 37% between eight and ten times the minimum. And yes, up to 32% of pension revaluation for amounts that exceed ten times the minimum. Some practical examples. Pensions up to €2,100 gross per month will have a net increase of 0.68%. Check for 1,000 euros will have an increase of 54 euros gross monthly, which are 81 with pension allowance of 1,500 euros and 108 euros for those who have it at quota 2.000 euro. From here and up to 2,500 euros revaluation up to almost 115 euros gross per month while it will go down again for pensions of three thousand euros with an increase of 85 euros per month.

Pensions May 2023, the payment dates

The pension credits they will start arriving from Tuesday 2 May 2023, i.e. the first bankable day of the month as May 1 is a holiday. Here the scheduled schedule for May 2023 pension payments to the post office based on the initial letter of the surname

Tuesday 2 May: surnames starting with the letters A and B;
Wednesday 3 May: DC;
Thursday 4 May: EK;
Friday 5 May: LO;
Saturday 6 May (morning only): PR;
Monday 8 May: SZ.

