Pensions increases May, here we are. Find out who will have the most money and how much more

by admin
New pension revaluation (not for everyone) in May

Good news for i retirees. Some increases in May pensions are envisaged: they will affect all those who receive a check equal to or less than the minimum INPS treatment (which is approximately 563 euros), according to what is specified in the INPS circular number 35 of 3 April last (here you can consult full document). The increase – as written on the website www.today.it – ​​is calculated as equal to 1.5 percentage points for the current year, raised to 6.4 percentage points for subjects aged 75 or over years, and by 2.7 percentage points for the year 2024. The INPS circular also contains the tables with some examples. So let’s do the math.

Basically, considering that the increase is equal to 1.5 percentage points for the year 2023, those under the age of 75 and a total check of 563.74 (the minimum INPS) will get 8.46 euros per month more, so 572.20 in total. On the other hand, those over 75 will have an increase of 36.08 euros, which will bring the monthly allowance to 599.82 euros.

