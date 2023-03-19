Home Business Pensions, increases to come. Here’s who earns it and when they will be paid
Pensions, increases to come. Here’s who earns it and when they will be paid

by admin
Pensions, the full revaluation for pensions up to 2,101.52 euros has already started

The INPS announces the conclusion of all pension and welfare revaluation activities, preparatory to the payment of social security and welfare benefits in 2023. With the INPS circular dated 22 December 2022, n. 135, the Social Security Institute indicates in detail all the operations carried out.

According to the provisions of the Budget law, there should be minimum pensions of no less than 600 euros for all over 75s (compared to 525 euros in 2022). Those under 75, on the other hand, will not reach 600 euros: in that case, another revaluation (1.5%) on inflation will be due with a check for 570 euros. Not all retirees will be able to benefit from the same increases: the amount will depend, in fact, on the overall “weight” of the cheque.

Only checks not exceeding four times the amount are affected by the 100% adjustment minimal treatment, i.e. those up to 2,101.52. For those who receive higher monthly figures, a progressively lower increase is instead envisaged, based on the six new brackets.

Although the increase in pensions had been promised for January, due to issues concerning INPS timing, it did not materialize. However, i retirees they expected to receive these raises in the following month. But, as reported by many, this is not happening.

