Pensions June 2023, payment: the timetable for collecting the check

Pensions June 2023, payment: given the holiday of June 2, the crediting of the amount for pensioners is postponed. However, the check will be larger

They are coming June pensions. Like every monthINPS will pay the check into the current account or you can pick it up at the post office. Since the June 2 is a public holidayhere is the complete calendar to know when the money will actually be received.

Pensions June 2023, payment: the calendar

Those who have chosen to have their pension credited to a current account will receive the pre-established amount, which will be higher than in the past, on the “first bankable day” of the month, i.e. Thursday 1 June. If, on the other hand, you have chosen to collect the check yourself at the post offices, you will have to wait a little longer, also considering the Republic Day. Payments are not made on Sundays and following the traditional alphabetical shift, which may vary according to the number of days the reference office is open. The calendar is as follows:

For pensioners with surnames from A to C Thursday 1st June

from D to K Saturday 3 June (morning only)

from L to P on Monday 5th June

from Q to Z on Tuesday 6th June

All the increases established by the Maneuver have become fully operational and there will also be the payment of arrears. To check the slip, you can log in using the SPID, electronic identity card, INPS pin or the national service card or health card in the appropriate section on the INPS website.

“June’s pensions – explains a note by Italian post – will be available starting Thursday 1, even for holders of a Saving accountof a BancoPosta account or of one Postepay Evolution who have chosen accreditation. Debit card holders associated with accounts/booklets or Postepay Evolution will therefore be able to withdraw cash from Postamat ATMs without going to the counter. In addition, holders of debit cards associated with accounts/books will be able to take advantage of an insurance policy free of charge which allows compensation of up to 700 euros per year on the theft of cash suffered in the two hours following the withdrawal made both from post offices and from ATMs Postamat”.

