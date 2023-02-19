Pensions March 2023 between increases and arrears: that’s for whom

February is almost coming to an end and March approaches. A “hotter” month is coming, not only in terms of temperatures, but also in terms of social security. In fact, for March it is foreseen byInps the disbursement of increases related to the revaluation of pension checks and back payments. Let’s see all of them in detail novelty planned for next month.

L’record inflation last year and the economic crisis triggered by post Covid and the war in Ukraine they pushed the government to implement support policies for families, businesses and retirees. With the new Budget Law approved at the end of 2022 by the government Melons in fact, the go-ahead was given for the revaluation of all pension allowances, resized on the basis of the cost of living.

