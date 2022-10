ROMA – Exceed the Fornero law, indeed being able to say that it has been abolished, introducing the Man Option. That is, the early retirement at 58-59 years with 35 contributions and the recalculation of the all-contributory allowance, as already happens for the Female Option. It is the idea cherished by premier in pectore Giorgia Meloni who thus aims at two objectives with a single blow: to fulfill an electoral promise (flexibility at the exit), without breaking the accounts.