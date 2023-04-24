Pensions, mockery of Quota 100: he had to cancel Fornero and instead confirm it

Pensions, the mockery of Quota 100: he should have canceled Fornero instead he should confirm it. Quota 103 towards the extension

Quota 100 it was introduced in 2019 by the Conte government under pressure from the League. The idea was to overcome the Fornero law and instead the risk is precisely what will confirm it. To say it is indirectly the Document of economics and financewhich more than a year after the expiry of Quota 100 illustrates in detail the weight it has had in aggravating pension spending, leaving the Meloni government little room for maneuver.

Quota 100 it allowed a rather limited number of workers, mostly men in the public administration, to get out of work having reached 30 years of contributions and 62 years of age between 2019 and 2021. Its effects are still felt today. In 2023, pension expenditure recorded a growth of 7.1%, against a growth of 20.9 billion, while for the three-year period 2024-2026 it will rise on average by 4.4%. The total expenditure is almost 65 billion euros. Blame also inflation and the consequent revaluation of checks.

