Home » Pensions, mockery of Quota 100: he had to cancel Fornero and instead confirm it
Business

Pensions, mockery of Quota 100: he had to cancel Fornero and instead confirm it

by admin
Pensions, mockery of Quota 100: he had to cancel Fornero and instead confirm it

Pensions, the mockery of Quota 100: he should have canceled Fornero instead he should confirm it. Quota 103 towards the extension

Quota 100 it was introduced in 2019 by the Conte government under pressure from the League. The idea was to overcome the Fornero law and instead the risk is precisely what will confirm it. To say it is indirectly the Document of economics and financewhich more than a year after the expiry of Quota 100 illustrates in detail the weight it has had in aggravating pension spending, leaving the Meloni government little room for maneuver.

Quota 100 it allowed a rather limited number of workers, mostly men in the public administration, to get out of work having reached 30 years of contributions and 62 years of age between 2019 and 2021. Its effects are still felt today. In 2023, pension expenditure recorded a growth of 7.1%, against a growth of 20.9 billion, while for the three-year period 2024-2026 it will rise on average by 4.4%. The total expenditure is almost 65 billion euros. Blame also inflation and the consequent revaluation of checks.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Berkeley SkyDeck Europe, Milan: the new call for European startups is underway

You may also like

Polls, one government party goes down and one...

Will Software AG be broken up now?

Lvmh, first European company to exceed 500 billion...

Strayz pet food: cat food instead of squeezes...

The trend of economic recovery is clear that...

Income in Switzerland – Inflation wipes out wage...

LVMH first in Europe with capitalization over $500BN

Truck manufacturer Daimler Truck reports billions in profit...

ChatGPT, smartphones and video games: the big tech...

5 major events in the financial market this...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy