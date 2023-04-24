Home » Pensions, mockery of Quota 100: he had to cancel Fornero and instead confirm it
Business

Pensions, mockery of Quota 100: he had to cancel Fornero and instead confirm it

by admin
Pensions, mockery of Quota 100: he had to cancel Fornero and instead confirm it

Pensions, the mockery of Quota 100: he should have canceled Fornero instead he should confirm it. Quota 103 towards the extension

Quota 100 it was introduced in 2019 by the Conte government under pressure from the League. The idea was to overcome the Fornero law and instead the risk is precisely what will confirm it. To say it is indirectly the Document of economics and financewhich more than a year after the expiry of Quota 100 illustrates in detail the weight it has had in aggravating pension spending, leaving the Meloni government little room for maneuver.

Quota 100 it allowed a rather limited number of workers, mostly men in the public administration, to get out of work having reached 30 years of contributions and 62 years of age between 2019 and 2021. Its effects are still felt today. In 2023, pension expenditure recorded a growth of 7.1%, against a growth of 20.9 billion, while for the three-year period 2024-2026 it will rise on average by 4.4%. The total expenditure is almost 65 billion euros. Blame also inflation and the consequent revaluation of checks.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  The cumulative turnover of the national carbon market exceeded 8 billion yuan

You may also like

Resolution 24 of 03/04/2023 – National report for...

Standard Chartered: Bitcoin could hit $100,000 by the...

Tim, Vivendi’s requests and analysts’ halt: what can...

The Bank of Japan will announce its interest...

Cautious EU stock exchanges with eyes on quarterly...

Violante: “Meloni is extraneous to fascism. Giorgia pushes...

Dombrovskis, on Wednesday the new EU Stability Pact

Cell phone at the wheel: Rhineland-Palatinate wants to...

The civil war in Myanmar is set to...

Scarce: Berlin SPD approves black and red /...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy