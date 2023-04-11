Home Business Pensions, no reform and Quota 41: we remain with Quota 103. Here’s why
Pensions, no reform and Quota 41: we remain with Quota 103. Here’s why

by admin
Pensions, no reform and Quota 41: we remain with Quota 103. Here’s why

Pensions 2024, it seems unlikely that the long-awaited INPS reform will arrive

The long-awaited reform of pensions it will not arrive in 2024. Many awaited confirmation of the adoption of Quota 41 for the coming year but as confirmed by the Ministry of the Economy there are not the necessary resources and for this reason we are moving towards an extension of Quota 103 from next January, which provides for leaving work at the age of 62 with 41 years of contributions. The galloping inflation, which will lead to a significant revaluation of checks in 2024, only confirms the doubts about the effective INPS reform.

Pensions 2024, without coverage we remain with Quota 103

