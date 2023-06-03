Pensions, only 20% of Italians will have adequate treatment: shock survey

Pensions, less than 20% will have adequate treatment

“Will I ever get an adequate pension?” It is one of the most common questions among young people, and the Court of Auditors tries to answer this question. Il Sole 24 Ore reports it. In their report on public finance coordination, the accounting judges elaborated a specific estimate, based on INPS data, to provide an overview of the social security situations of forty-year-olds who were employed and therefore subject entirely to the contributory scheme at the end of 2020. Only two of the 11 “typical figures” taken into consideration seem to have adequate treatment according to the so-called “contributory amount” (i.e. the contribution amount on which the calculation of the pension allowance is based): employees in the Armed Forces sector and in the health sector. The most fragile positions appear to be in the self-employed sector and, in particular, among semi-subordinate workers, direct farmers and private sector workers.

The Court of Auditors’ analysis is based on an INPS sample which includes a total of “about 1,700 insurance positions of individuals who were 40 years old as of 31 December 2020, with 92,000 insured individuals, representing 800,000 subjects”. Subsequently, by isolating the active workers subject to the fully contributory calculation, an “audience of 575 insurance positions corresponding to 56,000 young people, representing a population of forty-year-olds insured equal to 486,000 individuals” was identified” The report notes that in the audience considered, approximately 235 positions out of 575 (equal to 40.8%) have a gross income of less than 20,000 euros, involving therefore 28% of the young people analysed.

