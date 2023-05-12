Pensions, Quota 102 from 2024. How it works and who will benefit from it

Pensions, from 2024 quota 102: 61 years and 41 of contributions

The government is working on the main economic dossiers. The first is certainly to find 10-11 billion euros to confirm the next year as well cut the tax wedge just launched but the other major chapter is the pension reform. While the first “exodus” of Quota 103 appear, as he wrote Affaritaliani.it, the competent dicasteries are studying the solution for 2024. A reform must be done otherwise the much feared and hated Fornero Law would come back into force. The objective of Quota 41 of the League remains an objective of the legislature and cannot be achieved immediately as it is too onerous.

According to what appears to Affaritaliani.itthe most probable hypothesis at the moment is that of a step forward – after negotiations also with the social partners – and which would be Quota 102. In other words, from 2024 one could retire with 41 years of contributions and at least 61 years of age. The operation would cost around 4 billion, the sources explain, and would be a further step forward compared to Quota 103 (improvement) towards the goal of quota 41 for everyone by the end of the legislature. With Quota 103, in force this year, it is possible to access the pension with at least 62 years of age and 41 years of paid contributions. Adding, in fact, the years of age with the years of contributions is reached Quota 103.

Workers who meet these requirements by 31 December 2023 will be able to benefit from the treatment in advance. It is certain that the return to the Fornero Law will be avoided but the League is pressing to go beyond Quota 103 as early as 2024 while for Forza Italia and the Brothers of Italy the measure in force this year could also be confirmed. The compromise, given that Quota 41 is immediately too expensive, would be Quota 102.

Subscribe to the newsletter

