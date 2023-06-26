Pensions, Quota 103 and Women’s Option on the table

Government still working on pensions

In fact, the comparison with i starts again labor unions to find a solution that can replace “Quota 103” – expiring at the end of the year – thus avoiding the return of the disputed Fornero reform, the one introduced by the Monti Government. The June 26th the first meeting has been scheduled but the position of the trade union organizations is very critical of the executive’s work in recent months: in fact, they believe that the stalemate that has effectively set the table aside has lasted too long and therefore now there is little time to define a reform that goes beyond the “Fornero law” and allows for greater flexibility in leaving, starting from 62 years of age or with 41 years of contributions regardless of age, as requested by them.

A structural reform is under consideration

“The government tell us if it finally intends to be serious about one reform structural of the Fornero law on pensions. Precious months have been lost”, declared the confederal secretary of the Uil, Domenico Project. The leader of the CGIL, Maurizio Landini, instead he went back to accusing the government of “not recognizing the union’s role as a subject with whom to negotiate and find mediation”. “He has a majority in Parliament but does not have a majority in the country, and he thinks of using this majority given to him by an electoral system to change the tax system, health care, and even the Constitution,” he added. This is why Landini does not rule out the possibility of even reaching one strike general: “It doesn’t solve all the problems, but a situation of this kind is no longer tolerable, it must be changed, we must rebel”.

According to a survey by Study Center of Unimpresain the next four years the pension spending is set to grow by almost 65 billion euros, up 22% compared to 2022. The total cost of checks will amount to 318 billion in 2023, up by 21 billion (+7%) on last year. The balance will therefore rise in the following three years, respectively by 22 billion, 10 billion and 11 billion, to reach 362 billion a fine 2026.

Quote 41 in the background

That of retirement planning it is a construction site that, in any case, will hardly be able to close before the end of 2023. Quota 103 expired (62 years plus 41 of contributions), with the Fornero law one would go back to retiring with 67 years and at least 20 of contributions, or with 42 years and 10 months of contributions regardless of age. Point of mediation It could have been Quota 41 (leaving from the age of 62 or with 41 years of contributions regardless of age).

But the measure, which had been considered by the government, has disappeared since Document of economics and finance (Def): too expensive, given that according to INPS calculations it would cost around 4 billion euros in the first year and 75 billion euros in ten years. Another hypothesis foresees the extension for at least one year of Quota 103. The fate of Option Donna, thanks to which some categories of female workers have the right to retire at the age of 60 and at least 35 years of contributions. This rule also expires at the end of 2023.

Meanwhile, the increases from the minimum pensions envisaged by the budget law: those with a check of less than 563.74 euros – INPS explained – will benefit from a 1.5% increase if they are under 75 and a 6.4% increase for the month of July if you are over 75 years old. In practice, you will receive up to 8.46 euros more per month in the first case and up to 36.08 euros more in the second. With the month of July you will also receive the arrears for the previous months of 2023.

